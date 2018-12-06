I Beat Pete: Field goal kicking in Ronald McDonald’s shoes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week we headed to Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center for a fun challenge with some Red Raider greats and tried kicking field goals wearing Ronald McDonald’s big red shoes to spotlight the Ronald McDonald House.
They just finished up another year of the Quarterback Sack program, every time the Red Raiders sack the opposing team’s quarterback, money is pledged and raised for the Ronald McDonald House.
Tech had 28 sacks this season. Watch as we tried to McKick a field goal wearing these big red shoes. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.