Ice And Snow Update

Please refer to our latest forecast here on our Weather Page and during our newscasts. Take advantage of the Interactive Radar here, as well as in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App, for the latest conditions and any Warnings, Watches, or Advisories which may be issued, such as the Winter Storm Watch mentioned. In either, go to the Layers Menu and make sure you have the Winter icon/tile highlighted. Once you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, click/tap on it to bring up additional information.