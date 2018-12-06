Ice And Snow Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from tonight to noon Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch is typically issued in advance of anticipated winter weather when at least four inches of snow is expected, and/or significant ice. The watch today likely will be elevated to a warning.
A few winter weather safety tips from the NWS and KCBD to help keep you and yours comfortable - and safe - during winter weather. These may seem very general, and they are, but they apply to all of us on the South Plains, even during our more mild winters:
- Dress to fit the season. Wear loose fitting, light weight, warm clothing in several layers. Trapped air insulates.
- Layers can be removed to avoid perspiration and subsequent chill.
- Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent, and hooded.
- Wear a hat. Significant body heat loss can be from the head.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Mittens, that are snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
- Keep dry.
