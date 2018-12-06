Jayton Jaybirds soar into State Semifinals

JAYTON, TX (KCBD) -The Jayton Jaybirds are playing good football at the right time. A few weeks ago, the Jaybirds rolled past No. 3 undefeated Blackwell 68-18.
The Jaybirds play in the Class 1A Division II State Semifinals against Follett Thursday night at Amarillo’s Highland Park ISD Stadium. Head Coach Josh Stanaland knows this is a huge opportunity.
“It’s a big accomplishment for our kids to be Regional Champs and we got a chance tonight to punch our ticket and be playing in the State Championship. Big for our kids. Big for our program. And for our little town,”
Follett has taken out Whitharral and Motley County the past two Fridays. Coach Stanaland has talked to both the Panthers and Matadors coaches about what they will see tonight.
“Follett is really good. Probably the best team we have seen this year. They’re big and strong and physical. We are going to have to be great tonight to win the ballgame. It’s pretty simple. We both like to run the ball and whoever does it more successfully will win the game tonight.”
