Lubbock Cooper High School students start ‘Operation Santa Paws’

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Students at Lubbock Cooper High School need your help. The life skills class started "Operation Santa Paws” this week. The class is collecting animal toys, blankets and other items to give to the shelters for Christmas.
Emma Bailey is a freshman at Lubbock Cooper High School. She is one of the many students that started the project this year. “It was a group effort and it was a very good experience for us, because there are a lot of animals in animal shelters this year who do not have owners and don’t have a really good toy to play with. This is what we’re doing and giving back to the dogs and cats.”
Students got the idea for the program after reading a story in their workbook about a man who started a similar program 15 years ago. Collecting the donations for the animals is important, says Bailey, “These toys will make a dog who is sad or doesn’t have a good chance of going home, this will be making them really happy.”
Wednesday morning the cheer and pom squads, along with the football team, dropped off bags of toys for the animals. Senior Jarrod Gibson, a member of the football team, says they wanted to help the Life Skills class. “We walk by it (the class) every morning. They bring joy to the whole school. It the least we can do to help them out.”
Helping one another is something these Pirates are used to, says Gibson. “The community has been backing the football team, backing the cheerleaders and the pom squad as we’ve been on this long run. So, we thought we’d give back a little bit and back somebody else in our school.”
For her part, Bailey says she is excited by the response from her fellow students. “I am really blessed to do this.”
Students will be collecting donations the end of school on Friday. After that, they will take their donations to a still to be determined animal shelter.
If you want to donate items, you can take them by the Lubbock Cooper High School front office before the end of the school day on Friday.
