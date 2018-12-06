Lubbock Police investigate shooting at Lubbock Sonic, suspect not found

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday evening at the Sonic Drive-In near Coronado High School.
Police were called out to the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 21-year-old male gunshot victim, according to the Lubbock Police Department. An initial investigation found the man was shot at a nearby Sonic at 4611 34th St.
Officers found the man was trying to leave that Sonic in a pick-up truck when another man walked towards him and began shooting. While the gunshot victim was trying to drive away he was shot once.
Police believe this was a targeted incident and have yet to find the suspect. The victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
