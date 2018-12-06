Lubbock Police investigate shooting at 34th Street Sonic, suspect not found

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday evening at the Sonic Drive-In near Coronado High School.
Police were called out to the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. Police say the man was shot at a nearby Sonic in the 4600 block of 34th Street.
Officers say the man was trying to leave the restaurant in his pickup when another man walked towards him and began shooting. The victim was trying to drive away he was shot.
He was taken to UMC a short time later by ambulance with what police called non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe this was a targeted incident and have yet to find the suspect.
