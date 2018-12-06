Red Raiders move to 8-0 on the season

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Alexis Cubit/Plainview Herald)
By Pete Christy | December 5, 2018 at 8:50 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 8:50 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The 13th ranked Red Raiders remained undefeated as they topped Arkansas Pine Bluff 65-47 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Jarrett Culver had 13 points and Matt Mooney chipped in 11. Kyler Edwards also had 10 as the Red Raiders moved to 8-0.

Texas Tech led 35-25 at the half.

The Red Raiders host Northwestern State December 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The throwback game at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum follows on December 15 at 6 p.m. against Abilene Christian.

