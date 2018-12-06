Sea reefs and sunsets: Living Coral is color of the year

Officially, Living Coral is Pantone 16-1546. Ever wonder what those Pantone numbers are all about? Well, they're broken into three pairs and refer to a color's level of lightness, hue and "chroma," on various scales. What, you ask, is chroma? It's a description that combines hue and saturation. A set of letters after the numbers indicate the material or substance upon which the color was printed or otherwise placed, such as dyed cotton or paper.