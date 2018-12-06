Sean Penn working on documentary on Saudi writer's death

In this Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018 photo made available Thursday by Yasin Aktay, and showing Yasin Aktay an adviser to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, with US actor Sean Penn, in Ankara, Turkey. Aktay told The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, Penn is in Turkey working on a documentary about the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2 in Istanbul. Aktay, who was a friend of Khashoggi's, was the first to alert authorities that the journalist had disappeared after entering the consulate. (Handout via AP)