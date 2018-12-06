Significant winter weather event expected Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Friday and Saturday across the South Plains viewing area.
A significant winter weather event is in the forecast across portions of the South Plains viewing area Friday and Saturday.
A dynamic storm system will move across the area late Thursday night through Saturday.
This system will combine with a series of Canadian cold fronts to produce the risk for wintry precipitation across the area, including Lubbock.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of the South Plains viewing area Friday morning through Saturday.
A mixture of rain, sleet and snow will be possible Friday and Saturday. Snowfall accumulations of two to six inches are possible across the Northern half of the viewing area by Saturday afternoon.
Precipitation could initially begin as rain or freezing rain late Thursday night.
As temperatures fall close to the freezing mark Friday morning, ice accumulations will be possible due to freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Sleet is also possible Friday morning.
By Friday night, a transition to snow is expected. Snowfall may become locally heavy Friday night and Saturday.
This event may bring the potential for significant weather hazards including power outages, tree damage and travel difficulties. Thundersnow is also possible Friday night which could bring us locally higher wintry precipitation amounts.
Pay close attention to weather conditions over the next 24 hours as this storm system and cold front affect the West Texas region through the first part of the weekend.
