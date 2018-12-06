Texas Tech preparing back-up plans if final exams interrupted by weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With a Winter Storm Watch in effect until Saturday afternoon plans are being put in place in the event faculty and staff at Texas Tech would have to reschedule a final exam.
Exams are scheduled to start on Friday and the university has released a memorandum from the Office of President that said administration is preparing a plan to reschedule some final exams and provide Blackboard support resources for online exams.
“Should a reschedule of any final exams be necessary due to weather conditions, faculty and students will be notified late Thursday evening or Friday morning,” Lawrence Schovanec wrote in the university-wide memo.
The storm watch that is put into effect Thursday is expected to become a warning. Ice and snow are possible throughout this weekend and may begin on Friday.
