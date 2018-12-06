Texas Tech releases 2019 baseball schedule

LUBBOCK, TX (Texas Tech Athletics) -Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock announced the 2019 schedule on Thursday, which features 34 games at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The schedule includes 21 contests against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams, including four Super Regional teams, two NCAA Regional hosts, two national seeds and two College World Series teams.
Texas Tech, coming off its third College World Series appearance in the last five years, will square off with three different conference champions for a total of six games.
For the 10th time in 11 years, the Red Raiders will begin the season in Lubbock, with Opening Day slated for Friday, Feb. 15, against Oregon at 2 p.m. Tech will host the Ducks for a four-game set Feb. 15-18 as part of an eight-game home stand to start the year that includes Kentucky (Feb. 22-24) and New Mexico State (Feb. 26).
It will be one of two matchups with the Aggies this season as the two teams will play in Lubbock Feb. 26 and again in Midland Apr. 9 at Security Bank Ballpark.
The Red Raiders will hit the road for the first time in 2019 to take part in the Frisco College Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, home of the Frisco RoughRiders. The three-day, four-team event will pit Texas Tech against former Big 12 opponent Nebraska on March 1, 2018 NCAA College World Series squad Mississippi State on March 2 and Southland Conference champion Sam Houston State on March 3. A trip to California will follow for a pair of midweek tilts at San Diego State (Mar. 5-6).
Tech returns home for a three-game series with Wichita State (Mar. 8-10) before hitting the road for its Big 12 Conference opener at the University of Texas Mar. 15-17.
Following the journey to Austin, the Red Raiders will host Big Ten foe Michigan and 2018 NCAA Regional Host and Super Regional qualifier Stetson for an extended weekend Mar. 21-25. Tech and Michigan will square off three times Mar. 21-23, Michigan and Stetson will play once Mar. 23, and then the Red Raiders and Hatters will round out the weekend with two more games Mar. 24-25.
The Red Raiders will then play 10 of their next 13 away from home as they resume Big 12 play March 29-31 at Kansas State to mark the second time in three years that Tech has opened with consecutive road series. After a pair of midweek matchups at New Mexico (Apr. 2-3), Tech hosts Kansas in its Big 12 home opener April 5-7. From there, Tech heads to Midland to face New Mexico State (Apr. 9), Morgantown to battle West Virginia (Apr. 12-14) before a pit stop in Durham, N.C., for a midweek game at Duke (Apr. 16).
The second-half of Big 12 play begins in Lubbock as Tech opens a 10-game home stand with Baylor Apr. 18-20. Following another midweek two-game set with New Mexico (Apr. 23-25), Tech welcomes Oklahoma State to town Apr. 26-28 and then closes the home stand with a pair against UTRGV Apr. 30-May 1.
In May, Tech travels to Oklahoma for a three-game set May 3-5 before returning to Lubbock for a midweek doubleheader against Florida International. The Red Raiders close the regular season at home against TCU May 16-18.
The top eight teams in the conference standings will advance to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on May 22-26. The five-day tournament is held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
Total Games: 56
Home Games: 34
Away Games: 17
Neutral Games: 4
Games in Texas: 41
Games in Oklahoma: 3
Game in North Carolina: 1
Games in California: 2
Games in New Mexico: 2
Games in Kansas: 3
Games in West Virginia: 3
Home Big 12 Series: 4
Road Big 12 Series: 4
Games vs. 2018 NCAA College World Series Teams: 4
Games vs. 2018 NCAA Tournament Super Regional Teams: 7
Games vs. 2018 NCAA Tournament Teams: 21
Games vs. Teams with 40+ wins in 2018: 8
Games vs. Conference Champions: 6
Games vs. Big 12 Conference: 24
Games vs. Southeastern Conference: 4
Games vs. Big Ten Conference: 4
Games vs. PAC-12 Conference: 4
Games vs. Atlantic Coast Conference: 1
Games vs. America Athletic Conference: 3
Games vs. Conference USA: 2
Games vs. Mountain West Conference: 6
Games vs. Western Athletic Conference: 4
Games vs. Atlantic Sun Conference: 2
Games vs. Southland Conference: 1
- Bold indicates home games played at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park (4,432) on the campus of Texas Tech University. - All Times Central
