WATCH LIVE: Final funeral for Bush hosted in Houston

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - President George H.W. Bush will finally be laid to rest on Thursday after a 10 a.m. funeral in Houston.
The funeral will take place inside of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston and afterwards a special train will carry his body to Texas A&M University in College Station.
After arriving in College Station his final procession will be to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center, where a private burial will take place.
