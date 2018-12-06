WATCH LIVE: Final funeral for Bush hosted in Houston

WATCH LIVE: Final funeral for Bush hosted in Houston
In honor of former President George H.W. Bush's recent death, the U.S. Navy released an animated video that details Bush's military service during World War II. (Bass, Gary)
By KCBD Staff | December 6, 2018 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:50 AM
Iframe embed:

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - President George H.W. Bush will finally be laid to rest on Thursday after a 10 a.m. funeral in Houston.

The funeral will take place inside of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston and afterwards a special train will carry his body to Texas A&M University in College Station.

After arriving in College Station his final procession will be to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center, where a private burial will take place.

Stick with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for complete coverage of the late president’s final farewell.

RELATED COVERAGE: Bush, president and patriarch, is home for Texas burial

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.