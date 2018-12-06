Wells hires six new members to Texas Tech staff

“I’m really excited to get all these coaches here in Lubbock and invested in this program quickly,” Wells said. “The opportunity to hire these guys provides continuity, the same voice, and hopefully makes a more seamless transition to finishing strong in recruiting. They are all quality men and recruiters who will invest their time, effort and energy in our players so Texas Tech Football reaches the level Red Raider Nation deserves. We are all happy to be part of this community and look forward to great things ahead.”