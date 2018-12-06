ADORABLE! South Carolina waitress named Ariel sings just like the ‘Little Mermaid’ for young guests

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - One South Carolina waitress named Ariel is living up to her name.
With a voice that sounds just like the fictional character Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, this waitress is serving up smiles to kids at her job, IHOP in Sumter, SC.
The little girl in this video, Addison, was excited to learn that the woman’s name was Ariel, her mom said in a Facebook post. In the video, Addison is mesmerized by how much the waitress also sounds just like the mermaid!
“Addison was so excited when she told us her name was Ariel!” Addison’s mom posted on Facebook. “When we left, she sang her a song from The Little Mermaid! Shout out to you Ariel, thank you for making her night. The world needs more people like you, such a sweet soul!”
The touching video has already been viewed thousands of times. You can see the post here:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.