Five Red Raiders garner AP All-Big 12 Accolades

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider football team had five players honored Friday morning, as they made the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams.
Three of them were first team selections – senior linebacker Dakota Allen, redshirt freshman defensive back Adrian Frye, and junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley.
The trio was joined by Jack Anderson and Clayton Hatfield, as they were second team recipients.
The AP All-Big 12 teams were selected by a group of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who cover the Big 12 Conference on a regular basis.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.