LCU cheerleader calls finding brain tumor ‘blessing in disguise’

Two weeks later, she hit her head again. "The dorm rooms are so tiny. She ran into her closet door with the front of the head,” said Kelsi’s mother Cassandra Rodriguez. “She called that night and said that she had a really bad headache and felt nauseous. That’s when I said that we better get you checked out. We took her to a small ER place. They did a CT scan and that’s when they found the cyst which was ping-pong ball sized. So, it’s big.”