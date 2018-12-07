LCU cheerleader calls finding brain tumor ‘blessing in disguise’

UPDATE: Kelsi Rodriguez underwent surgery Monday, Dec, 8 to remove her tumor. According to a message, her mother Cassandra Rodriguez said Kelsi did well and that they would know the full pathology results from the tumor within a few days.
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A blessing in disguise. That’s what an LCU Cheerleader says after an accident uncovered an unknown medical condition.
Kelsi Rodriguez, a freshman on the team, tried to catch a falling teammate and suffered a concussion during a practice earlier this semester.
Two weeks later, she hit her head again. "The dorm rooms are so tiny. She ran into her closet door with the front of the head,” said Kelsi’s mother Cassandra Rodriguez. “She called that night and said that she had a really bad headache and felt nauseous. That’s when I said that we better get you checked out. We took her to a small ER place. They did a CT scan and that’s when they found the cyst which was ping-pong ball sized. So, it’s big.”
Kelsi had to have an MRI and see a neurosurgeon. “That’s when he showed us the cyst, which is viable. He pointed to another area and said ‘This is my concern, there is a brain tumor.’”
Kelsi underwent surgery Monday to remove the tumor. “It’s been a blessing disguise," Kelsi said of her discovery. "Cheer is something that I’ve loved, and it is helping me in the long run, because without that concussion I would have never — it would have gone unnoticed.”
Once the tumor is removed, it will be tested to see if its benign.
LCU released a statement about Kelsi on December 6 saying:
A go fund me has been set up to help the family pay for what insurance will not cover. Click here to donate.
A previous version of this story claimed Kelsi was not checked out following her original concussion, something LCU says was not true:
