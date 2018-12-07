LCU hosts commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will host two commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday on its campus.
The graduate students commencement ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside the McDonald Moody Auditorium on Eileen Boulevard. During that ceremony Carlos Perez, an LCU associate professor in the psychology and counseling departments, will speak.
The undergraduate students commencement ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the Rip Griffin Center at 5601 Chicago Ave. 19th St. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD’s superintendent will give the commencement address for that ceremony.
Both ceremonies will be streamed on LCU’s website at LCU.edu/live or on the LCU Facebook page.
