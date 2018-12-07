A look at where companies stand on marijuana business

NEW YORK (AP) — When Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October, it emerged as the world leader in the industry — and U.S. companies are scrambling to get in on the action. Uruguay may have been the first country to legalize pot, but the South American country's market is dwarfed by Canada's. And while a majority of U.S. states have legalized marijuana to varying degrees, contradictory federal laws have U.S. companies reluctant to invest here. So they are sending their money north.