Lubbock Meals on Wheels 12 Days of Christmas Project

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Thursday, Lubbock Meals on Wheels kicked off its 12 Days of Christmas Project. It means along with the regular meal, recipients will receive various personal, household and holiday items on each business day prior to the Christmas holiday.
Meals on Wheels says these special gifts bring cheer to many who are without loved ones and home-bound, making it difficult to get out and see Christmas lights and attend holiday festivities.
The non-profit says it is concerned that the winter weather could make it difficult to deliver these special meals.
“We want to get out and deliver and see our folks. We are not just delivering a meal, we are checking on them. So if someone is not that that we think are going to be there, we are calling to find out if they are okay...so we really don’t like to not be able to deliver but we have to make sure our volunteers have safe passage,” said Mary Gerlach, Lubbock Meals on Wheels Assistant Director.
Every year, Meals on Wheels delivers an emergency meal and asks recipients to hold on to that just in case volunteers are unable to get out to make those scheduled deliveries. If they end up using that emergency meal this weekend, it will be replaced.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.