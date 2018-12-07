New Deal Lions roar into State Semifinals

NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) -The New Deal Lions are the last remaining football team in our viewing area still playing December football. The Lions rolled past West Texas 57-6 to move into the Class 2A Division I State Semifinals. Head Coach Matt Hill liked the way the team played last night.
“We were excited the way our kids went out and performed on a nice cold night. It was a good night to play football. The Lions showed up last night and played good on both offense and defense. Overall, very pleased by the way our kids performed.”
4 other area teams (Lubbock Cooper, Shallowater, Abernathy & Jayton) lost last night so New Deal knows they are in a special spot to represent West Texas.
“There’s a lot of good coaches in this area and good teams. We are just glad to represent this area. We will go do our best down the road, Congratulations to all those guys. They all had great seasons. We will try to represent Region one.”
New Deal (14-0) will face San Saba (14-0) 7pm next Friday night at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Its been 31 years since New Deal played in a State Semifinal. Lions Coach Matt Hill was a player on that squad.
New Deal will be the End Zone Team of the Week Sunday on KCBD Sports Xtra.
