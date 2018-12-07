Red Raiders ranked 5th in latest NET rankings

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Across the nation, the NCAA has 353 schools that are a part of the NET rankings.
The rankings are updated daily, and as of right now – Texas Tech basketball is 5th in the latest NET rankings.
The Red Raiders are the highest ranked Big 12 team, with Kansas coming in 9th.
So, what is the NET Rankings?
Well, NET stands for “The NCAA Evolution Tool”.
The NET rankings are a new development this season, meant to replace the RPI as the primary tool that the NCAA basketball will use to evaluate Division 1 programs.
This formula for the ranking takes a handful of factors into account, such as location and margin of victory for games, as well as offensive and defensive efficiencies of each team.
