Scurry County crash kills one

SNYDER, TX (KCBD) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a single car accident in Scurry County.
The accident happened just before 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon when 28-year-old Stephen Howard McIntire of Blackwell, Oklahoma was heading south on Highway 208 near Hermleigh when he lost control of his 2017 Ford Taurus.
His car swerved to the left, and into the east bar ditch. It then went through a fence, rolled over and came to a rest on its left side in a pasture.
McIntire was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Miller Funeral Home in Snyder.
The crash is still under investigation. McIntire was not wearing his seat belt.
