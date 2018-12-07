Secret Service detail for Bush, code name 'Timberwolf,' ends

FILE - In this July 24, 2013, file photo provided by the Office of George Bush, former President George H. W. Bush poses with Patrick (last name withheld at family's request), 2, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush joined members of his Secret Service detail in shaving his head to show solidarity for Patrick, who is the son of one of the agents. The child is undergoing treatment for leukemia and is losing his hair as a result. Bush was a humanitarian and made volunteerism a hallmark of his presidency from 1989 to 1993. (Barbara Bush/Office of George Bush via AP, File) (AP)