Secret Service Ends Protective Detail for George H. W. Bush

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - U.S. Secret Service officially ended the protective detail for Former President George H. W. Bush at 6:00 Friday morning.
They tweeted out a touching farewell with the notice that the division was officially coming to a close in College Station.
Code named ‘Timberwolf,' Bush Sr. was beloved by his Secret Service Staff. In 2013, he learned that the 2-year-old son of one of his Secret Service staff members had been diagnosed with leukemia.
The news hit home with Bush and his wife, who lost their 3-year-old daughter to the disease in 1953. When Bush learned that many of his protective detail were shaving their heads for him, he told his granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, that he had to join them.
Bush was laid to rest alongside his wife Barbara, and daughter Robin at his Presidential Library in College Station on Thursday.
