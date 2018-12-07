Tech delays Saturday morning final exams

Texas Tech will delay the start of final exams on Saturday, December 8 until 1:30 p.m. due to winter weather. All final exams scheduled for the 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. slot on Saturday, December 8 have been rescheduled for the 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. slot on Sunday, December 9. There are no changes to room assignments for the administration of the rescheduled final exams.