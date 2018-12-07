Tech delays Saturday morning final exams

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Friday afternoon Texas Tech sent out a message to students that Saturday Morning Final Exams were being delayed due to the weather:
More information, including the full release of information from Texas Tech can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/finals.pdf
ORIGINAL STORY:
Finals exams will continue as scheduled on Friday and Texas Tech is expected to send out an update around 3 p.m. to determine if there will be any schedule changes Saturday.
A memorandum from the Office of the President was sent out on Friday updating students on the possibility of rescheduling some final exams, which will take place throughout the weekend. Tech announced on Thursday that administration would monitor weather conditions as winter weather approaches and release scheduling information if some exams were cancelled.
Friday’s memo noted the outlook for Friday would not impede on exam schedules, but with winter weather warnings anticipated throughout Friday night into Saturday morning officials said they would continue to monitor weather.
“Should a reschedule of any final exams Saturday be necessary due to weather conditions, faculty and students will be notified by 3 p.m. today,” the memo stated.
