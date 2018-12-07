Texas Dept. of Licensing and Regulation assisting Lubbock Virginia College cosmetology students

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is assisting more than 70 cosmetology students affected by the sudden closure of Virginia College in Lubbock. The school announced its immediate closure on Thursday, December 6.
As required by state law, TDLR is assisting the displaced students with finding new cosmetology schools that will enroll them. (The list of schools that agreed to take Virginia College cosmetology students can be found here. Students who contact a school that is unwilling to accept them should contact the TDLR Education and Examination Division as soon as possible, so that TDLR can help the student negotiate their enrollment.
Students will not lose the hours they had earned at Virginia College, and those hours will transfer to the new school where they enroll. Students can see their hours reported as completed on the TDLR website at www.tdlr.texas.gov/CosmoDataSearch.
More information about cosmetology school closures and how TDLR can help displaced students can be found here: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/cosmet/cosmetregency.htm.
