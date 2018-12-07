Therapy dogs on Tech campus to help students de-stress during finals

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech teamed up with the South Plains Obedience and Training Club (SPOTC) to host “Dog Days of Finals.” The club will bring trained therapy dogs to the library to give students a break and help the de-stress during finals.
Julie Barnett is the interim director of communications and marketing for Texas Tech University’s library. She says, “Every table is full during finals. We’re open 24 hours a day up to the last day of finals. Every spot in this building is full of stressed out students cramming for their finals. And when these dogs are here for a couple of hours, they’re on the floor just playing with petting them and loving on them.”
Barnett talks about the therapy dogs and says, “The students just flock to them. It’s a great way for them to de-stress and unwind and focus on something besides their studies and their tests.”
The Texas Tech School of Medicine will also be doing a study to see if therapy animals help with stress.
Kelly Banta is a second-year medical student and will be doing a study. She says, "We're particularly interested in stress. What we want to do is assess stress levels before they interact with the animal, the pet. And then after they interact with the pet."
Students seem enjoy the break during finals.
Sherell Thomas is the Public Education Coordinator for SPOTC and says, “We’ve had some students come in and hug the dogs and just not let go after a stressful test. We’ve had them say, ‘oh this just really helped me get through this test.’ And there will be a crowd of students waiting to come in, so they can de-stress a little bit.”
And the therapy dogs enjoy the attention too.
Thomas says, “They enjoy the therapy sessions just as much as the person does. You know my dog gets a two-hour body massage through that whole time. And she’s loving it and if they stop petting, she paws them.”
There are two opportunities when students can go see the dogs in the Croslin Room at the Library.
Friday night (12/07/18) from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. depending on weather.
Saturday (12/08/18) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.