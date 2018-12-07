Three of top 10 most wanted gang fugitives in Lubbock arrested by Texas Anti-Gang Center

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - In just more than 24 hours, Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators arrested three men on the ‘TAG Top 10 Wanted Gang Fugitives’ list. The list is comprised of documented gang members known to be violent who have outstanding warrants for their arrest.
At approximately 5 p.m. on December 5th, TAG members arrested 23-year-old Joe Richard Alcorta in the 4400 block of 50th Street. Alcorta had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault connected to a case back in May.
On December 6th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., TAG members arrested 25-year-old Gilbert Ray Reyes in the area of 1100 52nd Street. Reyes was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a burglary of a habitation.
Less than two hours later on December 6th, TAG members located 26-year-old Colten White in the 2400 block of County Road 7610. White was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant related to carrying a prohibited weapon. In addition to TAG members, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT assisted with White’s arrest.
All three suspects were considered armed and dangerous. TAG members from the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were able to take each suspect into custody without incident.
The TAG Top 10 list can be found at www.stoplubbockgangs.org along with their photos and charges. This site features educational information on criminal gangs and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.
