Trump says he'll nominate Barr for attorney general

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1991, file photo, President George H.W Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington. Barr, who served as attorney general under Bush, has emerged as a top contender for that job in President Donald Trump's Cabinet, two people familiar with the president's selection process said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File) (AP)