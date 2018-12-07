UConn to retire numbers of Hall of Famers Allen, Lobo

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, former Connecticut basketball great Rebecca Lobo waves to the crowd after receiving her Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and California, in Storrs, Conn. Connecticut will retire the numbers of former basketball stars Ray Allen and Rebecca Lobo. The numbers 34 and 50 will become the first retired by the school during a ceremony in March. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn, File) (Stephen Dunn)