Winter Weather event expected Friday night and Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for tonight and Saturday.
A low pressure system will track across Texas Friday night and Saturday morning. This system will bring a chance of rain, snow and sleet during the late night and early morning hours.
The main storm system will take aim on the South Plains Friday night through Saturday morning. This is when the Lubbock and South Plains area will have the highest risk of seeing accumulating snowfall.
The risk for heaviest snowfall has shifted further to the south than earlier expected. This would place areas south of Lubbock in a two to four inch snowfall range later tonight and Saturday.
Models show snow accumulations of one to three inches across a large portion of the viewing area, although heaviest snowfall amounts are now being forecasted for areas south of Lubbock.
Snowfall may become locally heavy Friday night and Saturday as freezing rain/rain transitions to moderate to heavy snow.
Models show a transition from rain to snow between 9:00 p.m. and midnight tonight.
The potential for significant ice accumulation has decreased although rain and freezing rain are possible before midnight with sleet and snow moving in late Friday evening and throughout the overnight hours into Saturday morning.
Average snowfall accumulations could range from one to four inches with isolated higher totals across the Southern South Plains.
Travel issues are possible Saturday across the entire area although it favors the Central and Southern South Plains
Look for an increase in precipitation between 6:00 p.m. and midnight across the viewing area. Light freezing rain should transition to sleet and snow around or shortly before midnight. Western areas could see snowfall as early as 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m.
Snow chances taper off late Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon.
Refreezing of ice or snow may linger throughout the weekend into Monday as very cold air remains in place through early next week.
Remember that bridges and overpasses will likely see more ice and snow issues. Hazardous travel conditions are possible Friday night through Saturday.
