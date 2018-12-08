First Alert Weather Day: Some areas have seen up to 8″ of snow

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The snow will gradually taper off as we go through the morning, after impressive snowfall rates overnight. The cloud cover will stick around for the most part. That, along with all the fresh snow on the ground, we’ll only see the mid-30’s this afternoon.
Here’s a sampling of snowfall amounts as of 8:30 a.m.
Wolfforth – 7”
Abernathy – 7.5”
Shallowater – 8”
Jayton – 1”
Lubbock Airport – 6”
Science Spectrum – Almost 8.5 inches
Crosbyton – 4.5”
Brownfield – 2.5”
Littlefield – 6”
If we’re able to see some clearing later on tonight, temperatures will come on down to the lower 20’s. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with some sun, reaching the mid-40s. So we should be able to melt some of this snow then. Next week is looking warmer with no additional precipitation in the immediate future.
