Inspector General warns of Fraudulent Calls

Washington, DC (KCBD) - The Office of the Inspector General is continuing to receive reports of fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be from The Social Security Administration.
Those reports have indicated that these callers will state that due to improper or illegal activity with a citizen’s social security number or account, a citizen may be arrested or face other legal action if they fail to call a provided phone number to address the issue. Reports have also indicated that these callers use increasingly threatening language to try and convince you to give up information. The Inspector General’s Office says these calls are scams, and citizens should not engage or offer up any personal information.
Though real Social Security Administration employees do occasionally contact those who have ongoing business with them by telephone, for customer-service purposes, they will never threaten you for information, nor will they claim that you face potential legal action if you fail to provide information. In cases like that, the call is fraudulent and you should hang up.
In a public statement warning citizens of the calls, Acting Inspector General Gale Stallworth Stone says, "Unfortunately, scammers will try anything to mislead and harm innocent people, including scaring them into thinking that something is wrong with their Social Security account and they might be arrested... I encourage everyone to remain watchful of these schemes and to alert family members and friends of their prevalence. We will continue to track these scams and warn citizens, so that they can stay several steps ahead of these thieves.”
Stone urges citizens to be extremely cautious and avoid revealing personal information such as your social security number or bank account information to unknown people over the phone or internet, unless you are certain of the person receiving it. The Acting Inspector General also warns that some of these impersonators have "spoofed' the Social Security Administration’s national customer service phone number as the number appearing on caller ID.
If you receive a suspicious call of this nature, you are asked to report that information to the Inspector General’s Office at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.
