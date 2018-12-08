Kliff Kingsbury is on the job at USC

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBD) -After 6 years as the Red Raiders head coach where he went 35-40, Kliff Kingsbury had his first day at his new job as the Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach for the USC Trojans.
“I’ve always had a fascination with this program. The pageantry, the history, the great players. I just know there’s a lot of talent out here with this squad. It’s a great opportunity to be a part of it.”
“We are very excited to welcome Kliff to the Trojan Family,” said USC Head Coach Clay Helton in a USC News release “He is a brilliant offensive mind and is on the cutting edge of the game today. His offenses have consistently been at the top of the college football statistical rankings. With the talent on our team, along with his leadership and coaching, I truly believe that we can take our offense to new heights.”
Kingsbury, 39, has tutored such future NFL quarterbacks as first rounders Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel, along with Case Keenum, Davis Webb and Nic Shimonek. Kliff is excited to be at USC.
“The power of this University speaks for itself. You talk about the talent coming back. The job Coach Helton has done and playing offensive player friendly and scoring a lot of points.”
