LCU commencement ceremony Saturday postponed until 2 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will host a commencement ceremony Saturday on its campus. Due to the weather, it has been postponed until 2 p.m.
The undergraduate students commencement ceremony on Saturday inside the Rip Griffin Center at 5601 Chicago Ave. 19th St. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD’s superintendent will give the commencement address for that ceremony.
The ceremony will be streamed on LCU’s website at LCU.edu/live or on the LCU Facebook page.
