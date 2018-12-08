Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit created to crack down on violent crimes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have joined forces to tackle the most violent crimes in the county.
Lubbock City Council approved the initiative for a new crime unit during a meeting on Thursday night.
On Friday, Police Chief Greg Stevens and Sheriff Kelly Rowe held a news conference to discuss the creation of the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit (LMSCU).
Chief Stevens says the collaboration between these agencies will allow them to focus on the worst crimes in Lubbock County.
"Criminals don’t care about boundaries and they don’t care about jurisdiction. Whether it’s in property crimes, violent crimes, or in drug crimes, whatever it is, they don’t care about those boundaries. So we had to find a way to get beyond that ourselves and take a good focus on how we address those crime issues with that same outlook,” Chief Stevens said.
He added that the special crimes unit will be made up of the top investigators from both departments.
"Obviously with the types of investigations these folks will be doing, for example some of the people that they will build cases on and send to the district attorneys office have the potential to send someone to death row, so we’re going to put out our very best people. They’re the cream of the crop and the best of the best from both agencies,” Cheif Stevens said.
The Lubbock Police Department will assign a detective lieutenant, a detective sergeant, and four detectives to the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. These detectives will work alongside two investigators from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to reduce the threat of violent crime.
Sheriff Kelly Rowe says another top priority for the unit is furthering the public good.
“Another big aspect we want to see with this group is that there’s an immediate public trust formed. With the caliber and type of individuals that are assigned to this unit, we hope that with anything that we give them there won’t be any questions raised about what their outcomes or findings are,” Sheriff Rowe said.
The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit (LMSCU) will be assigned to all death investigations that occur in Lubbock County or the City of Lubbock. Those investigations include any apparent homicide, suspicious death, death from unknown causes, any child deaths, any follow-up’s on suicides, accidental deaths or natural deaths, as well as secondary investigations on officer involved shootings and in custody deaths.
The LMSCU will also be responsible for cold cases- older homicide cases that have not been solved and remain open, any re-investigation of cases, crimes of special circumstance, or any other investigation that the Chief or Sheriff assigns to the unit.
