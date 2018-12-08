Miracles Christmas Parade cancelled

“A great unknown each year of the Miracles Christmas Parade is the weather. We have been blessed with great parade weather every year of the parade except one- now, make that two! We are thankful for the moisture, but with 8 inches of snow, we have determined that it is not safe or logistically feasible and safe to put the Parade on this year and must cancel the Miracles Christmas Parade for 2018. We are disappointed, but want to sincerely thank all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to make the Parade happen. We want to thank our wonderful sponsors that generously contributed to bring this joyful event to West Texas, and we want to thank the many participants who worked hard to build and decorate their beautiful floats.”