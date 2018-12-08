Freezing fog to come, icy roads expected overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Our winter weather precipitation event has come to an end, but winter weather hazards continue overnight tonight and Sunday morning.
Lubbock International Airport set a daily snowfall record for December 8th with 10.0” of snow registered at the airport.
A daily rainfall record was also set with 0.90” of precipitation recorded since midnight.
Temperatures managed to warm above freezing during the afternoon hours. Lubbock officially warmed to 35 degrees this afternoon which allowed area roads to improve briefly today.
This will not last long.
Refreezing of ice or snow is expected overnight tonight and travel should become hazardous as melted snow in liquid form glazes over after sunset.
Freezing fog is also expected across the South Plains tonight through Sunday morning. This will create low visibilities less than a mile, especially across areas that experienced heavy snowfall.
Refreezing of ice and snow may linger throughout the weekend into Monday as very cold air remains in place through Monday morning.
Remember that bridges and overpasses will likely see refreezing issues before the rest of the roadways experience this.
The transition may occur quickly after sunset, especially on the flyovers and overpasses along the Loop, Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27 area.
It will remain cold tonight with scattered low stratus clouds and dense fog developing tonight. Humidity values near 100 percent continue through daybreak.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 20’s based on cloudcover, but it’s possible that areas could drop as low as 15 to 20 degrees, including Lubbock. Light west and northwest winds prevail.
Wind chill values in the teens are expected tonight.
Partly sunny skies return Sunday with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. We may stay in the 30’s where deepest snowcover exists.
Temperatures improve Monday after another icy start to the day Monday morning.
