Texas Tech and AgriLife Extension to Host 4-H Livestock Showmanship Clinic

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be holding their annual District 2 Livestock Showmanship Clinic at the Texas Tech Livestock Arena on Indiana Ave. in Lubbock.
From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday December 15th, 4-H and FFA exhibitors will be given hands-on training by fellow 4-Hers and livestock experts in cattle, lambs, goats and hogs, all free of charge for members.
Lubbock County AgriLife Extension agent Robert Scott says, “We’ve selected almost a dozen of our district’s top showmen to conduct this training. They are all longtime 4-Hers and veterans of the show ring. They know firsthand what it takes to compete successfully.”
Texas is home to the largest number of 4-H and FFA livestock projects in the nation. More than 65,000 4-Hers across the state have the opportunity to compete at the county, district, regional and state level for scholarships, while developing character and life skills like responsibility and time management by raising, feeding and interacting with their animals.
Scott says showmanship clinics like these are a good opportunity for youth and their families to gain valuable experience from older 4-H members who have been successful in the show ring.
For more information, contact Robert Scott at 806-775-1740 or rj-scott@tamu.edu, or Wendy Scott, AgriLife Extension agent in Lynn County, at 806-777-9934 or wendy.scott@ag.tamu.edu
