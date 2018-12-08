Texas Tech finals have been rescheduled

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - All final exams scheduled for Saturday, December 8 have been rescheduled for Sunday, December 9 due to winter weather.
TTU employees with questions about reporting should contact their supervisors.
Finals examination schedule and information can be found at www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/finals.pdf.
Texas Tech will continue to monitor weather and road conditions to determine any further delays or cancellations. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu for updates.
