Texas Tech finals have been rescheduled

Texas Tech finals have been rescheduled
Texas Tech University System logo (Source: Tech system, Facebook)
By Amber Stegall | December 8, 2018 at 11:34 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 11:34 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - All final exams scheduled for Saturday, December 8 have been rescheduled for Sunday, December 9 due to winter weather.

TTU employees with questions about reporting should contact their supervisors.

Finals examination schedule and information can be found at www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/finals.pdf.

Texas Tech will continue to monitor weather and road conditions to determine any further delays or cancellations. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.