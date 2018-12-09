Cold Air and Ice Remain for Today

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cold air continues to pour into the region this morning and with clear sky and relatively calm wind temperatures have dropped into the mid teens in Lubbock county. Many roadways are still hazardous with the remnants from yesterday’s winter storm. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30′s today and though some melting will occur overnight hard freeze conditions will create hazardous roadways tomorrow morning.
Lubbock International Airport recorded 10″ of accumulated snow yesterday, shattering the record for total daily snowfall on December 7th set in 1988. The amount of snow that accumulated in the area will prevent temperatures from getting warm today and will also impact roadways as water from melting snow will run off and create ponding in some areas.
Temperatures tonight will decrease into the upper teens and low 20′s again which will refreeze any melted snow/ice and also create areas of patchy freezing fog during the early morning hours.
Pets and Plants should be inside and exposed pipes should be taken care of to avoid any impacts from the severe cold weather.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.