Defense is great strength for Red Raider basketball

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Through eight games this season, the Red Raider basketball team has found early success in big games.
With wins over No. 25 Nebraska, Southern Cal, and Memphis – Texas Tech is now ranked 13th in the country and has received national attention.
However, one thing the Red Raiders are getting attention for is their defense.
Currently, the Texas Tech basketball team is ranks among the nation’s best in many defensive categories.
- 1st: Field Goal Percentage
- 1st: Defensive Efficiency
- 2nd: Scoring Defense
- 13th: Blocked Shots per game
- 23rd: Turnovers Forced
Since 2001, every team that has won the NCAA National Championship has had one of the nation’s best rankings when it comes to defensive efficiency.
