Derek Campos set to fight in Bellator 212

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock-native Derek Campos is set to take on Sam Sicilia at Bellator’s Salute the Troops event on Friday, Dec. 14 in Honolulu.
The Stallion comes into Bellator 212 with a record of 19-7, while his competitor (Sicilia) comes in at 16-9. This will be the first time since February Campos will get back in the octagon.
In his last fight, Campos lost to Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in Bellator 194, and that loss snapped a four-fight winning streak for the Lubbock-native.
Friday’s bout will be on the first of two cards to be held at the Blasidell Center on consecutive evenings. The fight will be broadcast on the Paramount Network and on the American Forces Network for all active service members to watch the fight.
