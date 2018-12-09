Kansas faces new fight over taxes after years of turmoil

In this photo from Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, new Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, talks to reporters following a meeting of fellow Democratic legislators at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Sawyer says he’s willing to consider changes in state income tax laws to eliminate a windfall in state revenues from federal tax changes in 2017 but fears GOP lawmakers will pursue cuts benefiting the wealthy and multinational corporations. (AP Photo/John Hanna) (AP)