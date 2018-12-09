Santa Land opens for 62nd year Monday evening

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the 62nd year, Lubbock’s Santa Land will open for all to enjoy Monday evening.
The opening ceremony begins Monday at 6 p.m. at Mackenzie Park.
Admission is free, and Santa Land will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec 23.
Among the nightly activities, kids of all ages can enjoy the light displays, the Christmas tree, refreshments and live entertainment.
And, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Photos with the pair are free, but if you don’t have a camera you can buy a photo for $5.
To get to Santa Land, organizers say enter Mackenzie Park off east Broadway at Caesar Chavez Drive behind the South Plains Fairgrounds.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.