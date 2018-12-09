Southwest flight from Lubbock to Las Vegas makes emergency landing in Albuquerque

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Southwest Airlines flight from Lubbock to Las Vegas, Nevada had to make an unscheduled detour to Albuquerque Sunday afternoon.
Southwest Airlines flight 4454 made the emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport around 4:15 p.m. Lubbock time Sunday afternoon.
The Boeing 737-700 had departed Lubbock just after 3 p.m.
Passengers on board the flight were told that a fire alarm went off in one of the two onboard restrooms, and fumes were associated with it. The pilot said the plane would be landing in Albuquerque to ensure passengers safety.
Fire trucks and emergency crews were standing by, but the plane landed without incident.
The plane was being checked out while another plane is being sent to Albuquerque to take the passengers to Las Vegas.
The original flight was scheduled to be a non-stop flight landing in Las Vegas at 3:15 Pacific Standard Time.
