What are the odds to win a high school football state title?

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Before the start of every season, the majority of High School football teams have the dreams and aspirations of winning the state championship.
And every team that wins the state title must overcome adversity and beat the odds.
According to the UIL, there were 1,071 schools that played 11-man football this year. Out of those 1,071 schools – only 640 teams make the playoffs.
The KCBD NewsChannel 11 viewing area had 28 schools from our area and 16 six-man schools. That means 41 percent of all 11-man teams in the state of Texas make the post season.
The only school with a football team in the viewing area that is left in the playoffs is New Deal.
As of right now, schools are at the state semifinals round with only 40 teams remaining. That means, the New Deal Lions are in the top 3.7 percent of teams in the entire state.
If New Deal can beat San Saba on Friday and advance on to the state championship game, the Lions would in the top 1.9 percent in Texas.
