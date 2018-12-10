Antoine Wesley to forgo Senior season and enter 2019 NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Red Raider Wide Receiver Antoine Wesley took to twitter Monday afternoon to announce he will enter the NFL Draft. Wesley was the teams leading receiver last year catching 88 passes for 1410 yards and nine touchdowns. Wesley averaged 117.5 yards a game.
With four receivers (Jakeem Grant, Keke Coutee, Dylan Cantrell & Derrick Willies) from the 2017 Red Raider team now in the NFL, Wesley will surely land with a team in the league.
Wesley ranked second in the Nation in receiving yards and receiving yards per game. He broke the single season receiving record with 261 yards against Houston.
Wesley was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
On Twitter Wesley said, “ I will always cherish my time at Tech. I learned how to work and how to take responsibility for the man next to me. After much thought and prayer, and after receiving positive feedback from the NFL, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I look forward to continue working hard and making the sacrifices to achieve my lifelong ream of playing this game I love at the highest level. Guns up Forever.”
The 2019 NFL Draft is April 25-27.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.