Chiefs owner 'shocked' by video of Hunt that led to release

"I'm not sure I'm at a point where I can say there was a breakdown (in the NFL's investigation) and specifically what that breakdown was," Clark Hunt said. "The league has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a department that can handle these types of situations. Obviously it's imperfect. I'm not sure you can ever reach perfection. There are limitations on the types of material the league security people can get, and I'm not sure we can change that."